Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2,189.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

