Allworth Financial LP Has $1.08 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

