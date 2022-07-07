Allworth Financial LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

