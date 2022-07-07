Allworth Financial LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.