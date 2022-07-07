Allworth Financial LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $4,897,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 623,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,147,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.