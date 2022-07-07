Allworth Financial LP Has $1.42 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

