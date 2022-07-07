Allworth Financial LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 550,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,131 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 140.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.