Allworth Financial LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after buying an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,823,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

