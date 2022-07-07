Allworth Financial LP Has $1.66 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day moving average is $152.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

