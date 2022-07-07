Allworth Financial LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,927,000 after buying an additional 18,902,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after buying an additional 3,849,852 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after buying an additional 2,075,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,596,000 after buying an additional 1,994,590 shares in the last quarter.

FALN opened at $24.59 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

