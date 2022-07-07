Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $94.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

