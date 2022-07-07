Allworth Financial LP Purchases 177 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after buying an additional 742,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

