Allworth Financial LP Sells 168 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.19.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

