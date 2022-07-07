Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,844 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

