Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,330 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

DGRO stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

