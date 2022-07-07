Allworth Financial LP Sells 836 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,131,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

