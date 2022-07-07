Allworth Financial LP Sells 964 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.