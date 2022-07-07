Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

