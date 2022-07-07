Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

