Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.00. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.