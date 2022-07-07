Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.00. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.