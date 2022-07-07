Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $201.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

