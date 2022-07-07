Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

SYF opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

