Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

