Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,262.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,557.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

