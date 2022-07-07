Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,557.84.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.