AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$35.50 at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATGFF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

ATGFF opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

