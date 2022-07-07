AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.11.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE ALA opened at C$26.99 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.16 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 115.31%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$348,418.95. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.