Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 392,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of ATAQ opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.