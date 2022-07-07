Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.95% from the stock’s current price.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Altimmune stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

