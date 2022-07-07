American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day moving average is $189.26. American National Group has a 12 month low of $144.35 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

