Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Price Target Cut to €65.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($72.92) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amundi from €89.00 ($92.71) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amundi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amundi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. Amundi has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

