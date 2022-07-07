Analysts Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.85 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

LYB opened at $86.03 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

