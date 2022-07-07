Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $37.50

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
AMC Networks stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. AMC Networks has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.