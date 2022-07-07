Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $37.50

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. AMC Networks has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.