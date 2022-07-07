Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $126.70

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

