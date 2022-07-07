Analysts Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) PT at $297.72

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.72.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of LH stock opened at $243.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.44 and a 200-day moving average of $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

