Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) PT at $278.58

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.58.

A number of analysts have commented on NWG shares. HSBC raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.00) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 360 ($4.36) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 262,585 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.