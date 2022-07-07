Analysts Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) PT at $20.50

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

