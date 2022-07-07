Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) PT at $102.86

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $95.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

