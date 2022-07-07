Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Raised to GBX 3,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($40.57) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,812.50.

NGLOY stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

