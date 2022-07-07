Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Raised to GBX 3,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($40.57) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,812.50.

NGLOY stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.