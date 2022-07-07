Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,795,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 1,484,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 897.7 days.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($19.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,320 ($15.98) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92) in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,458.75.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

