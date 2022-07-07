AO World (LON:AO) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.71) price objective on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.48. AO World has a 52 week low of GBX 62.55 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 262.80 ($3.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £206.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

