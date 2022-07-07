APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in APA were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in APA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.