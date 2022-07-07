Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Reduced by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,369 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

