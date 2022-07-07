Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,976 shares of company stock worth $58,073,259 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

