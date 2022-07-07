Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 225,422 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 223.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $29,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $127.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

