Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 406,202 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,202 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $28,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Snap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

