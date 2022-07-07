Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1,212.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,628 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KBR were worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

