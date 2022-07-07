Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 445,745 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 662.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $63,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $104,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

