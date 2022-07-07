Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,849 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $103,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.