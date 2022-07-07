Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $27.09 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $27,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 710.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.